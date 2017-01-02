Buy Indraprastha Gas, Tata Chemicals: Chandan Taparia

Year End Special
Jan 02, 2017, 10.43 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Chandan Taparia

Derivatives Analyst, Anand Rathi Financial Services

Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities told CNBC-TV18, " Indraprastha Gas (IGL) will be the first trade. The stock has given the highest daily close and added open interest by more than 10-15 percent. In the last series, we have seen rollover of 78 percent with the positive roll call. So, this stock may continue to head towards its new lifetime high. We are recommending to buy with a stop loss of Rs 898 for the higher target of Rs 945."

"The second trade will be from the fertiliser sector - Tata Chemicals . The stock has seen open interest addition of around 9-10 percent with the rollover of 86 percent. It has recently given the break out above Rs 496-497 zone. So, recommending to buy with a stop loss of Rs 495 for the higher target of Rs 520," he said.
