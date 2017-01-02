Buy Indraprastha Gas, Tata Chemicals: Chandan Taparia

Jan 02, 2017, 10.43 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities recommends buying Indraprastha Gas and Tata Chemicals.
Chandan Taparia (more)
Derivatives Analyst, Anand Rathi Financial Services | Capital Expertise: F&O
According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com,
Indraprastha Gas Ltd has informed BSE that Shri Vi
According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com,
Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush recommends buying Indr
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.