Buy India Cements, Sun TV: Mitesh Thacker

Dec 30, 2016, 10.53 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a buy on India Cements , buy it around Rs 115, keep a stop loss below Rs 112. So, Rs 111.80 is what I am recommending at and look for targets of Rs 120."

" Sun TV is a buy as well, keep a stop loss at Rs 483 for targets close to about Rs 520," he said.
