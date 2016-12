Buy India Cements, Marico, Reliance Industries: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " India Cements is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 113, target of Rs 126. Marico is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 252, target of Rs 268." Reliance Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,065, target of Rs 1,120," he said.: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.