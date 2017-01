Buy IL&FS Transport, Glenmark Pharma: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have chosen two stocks. One is already performing brilliantly - IL&FS Transport . It has already moved up. You put a stop loss below Rs 108 while Rs 119 is the target I am looking at but it can even go beyond that and caveat is that I personally hold that stock in my investment portfolio.""The other stock is Glenmark Pharma . It has been consolidating between Rs 880 and Rs 900. So chances are that from this consolidation zone this is now going to break out and move up. So I have kept the target of Rs 909 and put a stop loss below Rs 878. Glenmark could even go higher. So both are buy calls and I expect them to perform quite well," he said.