Buy IGL, Tata Chemicals, India Cements, L&T Finance: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Gas stocks have been in the bull market of their own and chances are that continues. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 945. Tata Chemicals is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 498 and target of Rs 520." India Cements is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 112 and target of Rs 124. L&T Finance Holdings is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 84 and target of Rs 96. Arvind is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 347 and target of Rs 365," he said."Oil & gas overall is probably the leading sector of the market and commodities including metals should do well in this year. So, let us see if we can get past Rs 1,100 – Rs 1,120 zone on Reliance Industries and then the markets can really come out of this rut because it appears that globally focused sectors are likely to do better this year than the domestic focused ones.": Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com