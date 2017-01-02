Buy IGL, Tata Chemicals, India Cements, L&T Finance: Gujral

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one can buy Indraprastha Gas, Tata Chemicals, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings and Arvind.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 02, 2017, 10.45 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy IGL, Tata Chemicals, India Cements, L&T Finance: Gujral

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one can buy Indraprastha Gas, Tata Chemicals, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings and Arvind.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy IGL, Tata Chemicals, India Cements, L&T Finance: Gujral

According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, one can buy Indraprastha Gas, Tata Chemicals, India Cements, L&T Finance Holdings and Arvind.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Gas stocks have been in the bull market of their own and chances are that continues. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 945. Tata Chemicals is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 498 and target of Rs 520."

" India Cements is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 112 and target of Rs 124. L&T Finance Holdings is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 84 and target of Rs 96. Arvind is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 347 and target of Rs 365," he said.

"Oil & gas overall is probably the leading sector of the market and commodities including metals should do well in this year. So, let us see if we can get past Rs 1,100 – Rs 1,120 zone on Reliance Industries and then the markets can really come out of this rut because it appears that globally focused sectors are likely to do better this year than the domestic focused ones."

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Indraprastha Gas Tata Chemicals India Cements L&T Finance Holdings Arvind Reliance Industries

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy IGL, Tata Chemicals, India Cements, L&T Finance: Gujral

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.