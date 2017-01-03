Buy IGL, Sun TV Network; sell Hero MotoCorp: Sandeep Wagle

According to Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com, one can buy IGL and Sun TV Network and sell Hero MotoCorp.
Jan 03, 2017, 03.20 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

According to Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com, one can buy IGL and Sun TV Network and sell Hero MotoCorp.

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Buy IGL with a stop loss at Rs 921 for target of Rs 957 and Sun TV Network with a stop loss at Rs 514 for target of Rs 549."

"Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 3030 for target of Rs 2880," he added.
Tags  Sandeep Wagle powermywealth.com Indraprastha Gas Sun TV Network Hero Motocorp

