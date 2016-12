Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "I think the gas stocks are again doing well. So, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Petronet LNG , etc can be bought. On the other hand, PSU banks, autos, financials, NBFCs, etc, they are down more than 0.5 percent. So, that is where the problems could arise. Also, today, IT is going down.""So, if IT and banks both go down, then the Nifty gets into trouble. So, that way it is a weak day and possibly there are weak individual stocks that can be bet on. So, Kotak Mahindra Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 722 and target of Rs 700. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 816 and target of Rs 790," he said."Petronet LNG is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 378 and target of Rs 395."