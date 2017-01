Buy IGL, Just Dial, India Cements: Gaurav Bissa

Gaurav Bissa of LKP Securities told CNBC-TV18, "I have three buy recommendations. First recommendation will be buy on IGL , we have seen strong long positions getting built on the verge of making a swing high. With stop loss of Rs 905, one can play for targets of Rs 955 with a risk reward ratio of 1:4.""Second would be buy on Just Dial , there has been exhaustion and the clear-cut downtrend. The intensity of short positions getting built has reduced, some short covering has started. Matter of time before it retests the level of Rs 365-370. With stop loss of Rs 345, one can go long for targets of Rs 360 and above," he said. India Cements after a long period of consolidation did see good amount of long positions getting built. The stock has given a break out on daily as well as small break out on weekly charts, good amount of buying in options as well, 130 Call option with a stop loss of Rs 120.50, one can go long for target of Rs 130."