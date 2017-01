Buy IGL, Bata, Sun TV; sell Divis Labs, UltraTech: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Gas stocks are doing extremely well. So, we should continue to bag them. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 940, target of Rs 970. Bata India is moving towards Rs 550, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 458, target of Rs 480." Sun TV Network is again breaking out of Rs 520 post a small correction, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 518, target of Rs 540. Divis Labs could resume its downtrend, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 882, target of Rs 760. UltraTech Cement is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 3,350, target of Rs 3,230," he said.