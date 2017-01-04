Buy IGL, Bata, Sun TV; sell Divis Labs, UltraTech: Gujral

Jan 04, 2017, 09.20 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Indraprastha Gas, Bata India and Sun TV and sell Divis Labs and UltraTech Cement.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Indraprastha Gas, Bata India and Sun TV and sell Divis Labs and UltraTech Cement.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Gas stocks are doing extremely well. So, we should continue to bag them.  Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 940, target of Rs 970. Bata India is moving towards Rs 550, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 458, target of Rs 480."

" Sun TV Network is again breaking out of Rs 520 post a small correction, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 518, target of Rs 540. Divis Labs could resume its downtrend, that is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 882, target of Rs 760. UltraTech Cement is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 3,350, target of Rs 3,230," he said.

IGL

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 949.45 NSE: Rs. 949.25

Buy IGL for target of 1000, 1050 and 1080.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.