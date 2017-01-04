Jan 04, 2017, 09.20 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one can buy Indraprastha Gas, Bata India and Sun TV and sell Divis Labs and UltraTech Cement.
Buy IGL, Bata, Sun TV; sell Divis Labs, UltraTech: Gujral
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
