Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, NMDC: Mitesh Thacker

Jan 04, 2017, 03.20 PM

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, NMDC: Mitesh Thacker

Buy ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, NMDC: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker

miteshthacker.com

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 313 for target of Rs 335." 

" NMDC is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 130 for target of Rs 145," he said.

Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company NMDC

