Buy ICICI Bank, Havells India, Axis Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Lot of stocks are moving up from the 200-day moving averages. So, given that Bank Nifty is showing some amount of outperformance, today ICICI Bank is buy with a stop loss of Rs 250 and target of Rs 265. Havells India is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 328 and target of Rs 345." Axis Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 445 and target of Rs 470," he said.