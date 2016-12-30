Buy ICICI Bank, Havells India, Axis Bank: Ashwani Gujral

GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Dec 30, 2016, 12.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy ICICI Bank, Havells India, Axis Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Lot of stocks are moving up from the 200-day moving averages. So, given that Bank Nifty is showing some amount of outperformance, today ICICI Bank is buy with a stop loss of Rs 250 and target of Rs 265. Havells India is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 328 and target of Rs 345."

" Axis Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 445 and target of Rs 470," he said.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.