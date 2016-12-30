Buy ICICI Bank, Havells India, Axis Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Dec 30, 2016, 12.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying ICICI Bank, Havells India and Axis Bank.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
According to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com,
In what it claims to be a first in the country lea
A first-of-its kind application, Eazypay offers cu
As many as 90 trading members had applied with Min
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.