Buy HUL, stock may head towards Rs 840: Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities told CNBC-TV18, "First trade is a buy on Hindustan Unilever (HUL). This stock has multiple supports near to Rs 765-785 zone and also respecting to its weekly support trend line. So, looking at the price structure and the attractive risk reward ratio, I am suggesting to trade with the option strategy.""So, recommending to go for bull Call spread. In that, buy 800 Call near Rs 20, sell 840 Call near Rs 6. So, in the entire strategy one has to pay the premium of around Rs 14 and if stock moves towards Rs 835-840, then one can get the return of around Rs 26.""I am expecting Hindustan Unilever to hold their multiple support of Rs 765-785 and head towards Rs 840 kind of levels in coming week," he said.