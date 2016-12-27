Buy HUL, stock may head towards Rs 840: Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities is of the view that one can buy Hindustan Unilever 800 Call near Rs 20 and sell 840 Call near Rs 6.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 27, 2016, 11.06 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy HUL, stock may head towards Rs 840: Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities is of the view that one can buy Hindustan Unilever 800 Call near Rs 20 and sell 840 Call near Rs 6.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy HUL, stock may head towards Rs 840: Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities is of the view that one can buy Hindustan Unilever 800 Call near Rs 20 and sell 840 Call near Rs 6.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Chandan Taparia (more)

Derivatives Analyst, Anand Rathi Financial Services | Capital Expertise: F&O

Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities told CNBC-TV18, "First trade is a buy on Hindustan Unilever (HUL). This stock has multiple supports near to Rs 765-785 zone and also respecting to its weekly support trend line. So, looking at the price structure and the attractive risk reward ratio, I am suggesting to trade with the option strategy."

"So, recommending to go for bull Call spread. In that, buy 800 Call near Rs 20, sell 840 Call near Rs 6. So, in the entire strategy one has to pay the premium of around Rs 14 and if stock moves towards Rs 835-840, then one can get the return of around Rs 26."

"I am expecting Hindustan Unilever to hold their multiple support of Rs 765-785 and head towards Rs 840 kind of levels in coming week," he said.
Tags  Chandan Taparia Anand Rathi Securities Hindustan Unilever

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy HUL, stock may head towards Rs 840: Chandan Taparia

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login