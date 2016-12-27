Buy HUL, stock may head towards Rs 840: Chandan Taparia

Dec 27, 2016, 11.06 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities is of the view that one can buy Hindustan Unilever 800 Call near Rs 20 and sell 840 Call near Rs 6.
Chandan Taparia (more)
Derivatives Analyst, Anand Rathi Financial Services | Capital Expertise: F&O
