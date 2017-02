Buy Hindustan Zinc, Repco Home, Tata Comm: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "The market has a positive tone, so there will be more stocks which will go up. So, Hindustan Zinc is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 316, target of Rs 340.""Housing finance did very well yesterday, so Repco Home Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 728 for target of Rs 760," he said."NBFCs did well, Manappuram Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 84 for target of Rs 96." Tata Communications is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 750 for target of Rs 775. Adani Enterprises could be a buy with a stop loss of Rs 89 for target of Rs 100."