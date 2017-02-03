News
Feb 03, 2017, 09.16 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Hindustan Zinc, Repco Home, Tata Comm: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hindustan Zinc, Repco Home Finance, Manappuram Finance, Tata Communications and Adani Enterprises.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "The market has a positive tone, so there will be more stocks which will go up. So, Hindustan Zinc is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 316, target of Rs 340." 

"Housing finance did very well yesterday, so Repco Home Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 728 for target of Rs 760," he said. 

"NBFCs did well, Manappuram Finance is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 84 for target of Rs 96." 

" Tata Communications is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 750 for target of Rs 775. Adani Enterprises  could be a buy with a stop loss of Rs 89 for target of Rs 100."

Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Hindustan Zinc Repco Home Finance Manappuram Finance Tata Communications Adani Enterprises

