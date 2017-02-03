Buy Hindustan Zinc, Repco Home, Tata Comm: Ashwani Gujral

Presented By:
Feb 03, 2017, 09.16 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hindustan Zinc, Repco Home Finance, Manappuram Finance, Tata Communications and Adani Enterprises.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
The board of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a Vedanta g
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends bu
India is seeking a dividend of up to USD2.2 billio
Net Sales are expected to increase by 36.7 percent
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.