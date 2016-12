Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 810 and target of Rs 840. Syngene International is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 570 and target of Rs 595.""IT space which has bottomed out much before the market - that shows upside, so Mindtree is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 506 and target of Rs 530," he said.