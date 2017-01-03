Buy Hindustan Petroleum, BEL, Engineers India: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Electronics and Engineers India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 03, 2017, 11.56 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Hindustan Petroleum, BEL, Engineers India: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Electronics and Engineers India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Hindustan Petroleum, BEL, Engineers India: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bharat Electronics and Engineers India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 455 and target of Rs 480. Bharat Electronics (BEL) is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,375 and target of Rs 1,500."

" Engineers India (EIL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 150 for target of Rs 164," he added.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Bharat Electronics Engineers India

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Hindustan Petroleum, BEL, Engineers India: Ashwani Gujral

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.