Buy Hindalco Industries 160 Put, sell 155 Put: Krish Subramanyam

Krish Subramanyam of Altamount Capital told CNBC-TV18, "We are recommending a bear spread on Hindalco Industries . One could possibly buy 160 strike Put on the December series which is quoting at around Rs 3 and there is also a sell at 155 strike Put at around Re 1. Even its cost comes to about Rs 2, target of Rs 4.5 and a stop loss of Re 1.""In Asian Paints , we could see some upside going into expiry, so our bull spread is wherein one could buy 860 strike Call at around Rs 15 and sell 880 strike Call at around Rs 7, net cost comes to about Rs 8, keeping a target of Rs 15 and a stop loss of Rs 4," he said.