Dec 23, 2016, 03.18 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Krish Subramanyam of Altamount Capital is of the view that one can do a bear spread on Hindalco wherein one can buy 160 Put and sell 155 Put.
Buy Hindalco Industries 160 Put, sell 155 Put: Krish Subramanyam
Krish Subramanyam (more)
Co Head Equity Advisory, Altamount Capital | Capital Expertise: Equity - Fundamental
