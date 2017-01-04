Jan 04, 2017, 03.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com, one can buy HDIL and HCL Technologies and sell Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy HDIL, HCL Technologies; sell Kotak Mahindra Bank: Wagle
According to Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com, one can buy HDIL and HCL Technologies and sell Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Sandeep Wagle (more)
Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buyin
Its net profit stood at Rs 57.1 crore in the same
Housing Development and Infrastructure has informe
Housing Development and Infrastructure has informe
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.