Buy HDIL, HCL Technologies; sell Kotak Mahindra Bank: Wagle

Jan 04, 2017, 03.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Buy HDIL  with a stop loss at Rs 61 for target of Rs 69 and HCL Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 844 for target of Rs 878."

"Sell Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss at Rs 705 for target of Rs 684," he said.
Tags  Sandeep Wagle powermywealth.com Housing Development and Infrastructure HCL Technologies Kotak Mahindra Bank

