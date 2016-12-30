Buy HDIL, Bharat Electronics, Infosys: Ashwani Gujral

Dec 30, 2016, 12.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying HDIL, Bharat Electronics and Infosys.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " HDIL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 54, target of Rs 66. Bharat Electronics (BEL) is also a buy with a stop loss of 1,370, target of Rs 1,430."

" Infosys is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 995, target of Rs 1,030. Today Reliance Industries , ICICI BankITC , Infosys - so many heavyweights are participating, it is going to be tough to take this market down, at least today," he said.

"Fertiliser stocks are doing well. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals  (GSFC), Coromandel International - all these stocks are doing well. I should expect Rs 340-345 on Coromandel. All of these stocks look like they could easily gain 10-15 percent on the upside."
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.