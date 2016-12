Buy HDIL, Bharat Electronics, Infosys: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " HDIL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 54, target of Rs 66. Bharat Electronics (BEL) is also a buy with a stop loss of 1,370, target of Rs 1,430." Infosys is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 995, target of Rs 1,030. Today Reliance Industries Infosys - so many heavyweights are participating, it is going to be tough to take this market down, at least today," he said."Fertiliser stocks are doing well. Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC), Coromandel International - all these stocks are doing well. I should expect Rs 340-345 on Coromandel. All of these stocks look like they could easily gain 10-15 percent on the upside."