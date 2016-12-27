Buy HDFC on declines, says Sharmila Joshi

Dec 27, 2016, 03.07 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy HDFC on declines, says Sharmila Joshi

Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com told CNBC-TV18, "The only advice would be to try and buy  Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) on bad days, we do get at least one bad day per week if the last one month is any record to go by and come January when the numbers start trickling in, you may see a little bit more of a selloff in some of these stocks. I think that would be an opportune time to buy and it is a bellwether if you look at all the businesses that HDFC is in."

"My expectation is that the housing finance will do better going ahead and in any case where the AMC is concerned people are actually expecting more funds to come the way of domestic funds going ahead. All their businesses will contribute better in the next year," she added.
