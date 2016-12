Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, " Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) is not a trading stock in the first place and if somebody has a long term outlook then the timing really doesn’t matter. I would say that at current levels and on corrections to Rs 1,170 I would recommend a buy with a stoploss of Rs 1,100 and I would talk of a target of beyond Rs 1,700-1,800 given a 12-15 months time horizon."At 14:58 hrs Housing Development Finance Corporation was quoting at Rs 1,225.50, up Rs 3.35, or 0.27 percent on the BSE.