Jan 04, 2017, 09.21 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying HCL Tech, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Chemicals and Zee Entertainment while he feels that banks will underperform and advises selling Bank of Baroda.
Buy HCL Tech, L&T, Zee Ent; banks will underperform: Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
