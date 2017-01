Buy HCL Tech, L&T, Zee Ent; banks will underperform: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "There are two themes that are ongoing. HCL Technologies comes from the IT pack which is an ongoing sectoral theme for me and is a buy. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is also a buy. It is coming from that infrastructure, engineering group. So, these two sectors continue to be attractive on the long side. Two other stocks, Tata Chemicals and Zee Entertainment are buying opportunities for individual charts that they display. There are short-term moves that could come about on the upside, just short-term.""Finally, my favourite PSU banks; Bank of Baroda is a short sell. I don’t know what is going on inspite of yesterday's small tepid rally in State Bank of India (SBI), there is a sense that the banks will underperform," he said.