Dec 21, 2016, 09.59 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can buy HCL Tech and Apollo Tyres and short Bank of India and feels that Indiabulls Housing Finance and SRF may head lower.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy HCL Tech, Apollo Tyres; short Bank of India: Sukhani
According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can buy HCL Tech and Apollo Tyres and short Bank of India and feels that Indiabulls Housing Finance and SRF may head lower.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view tha
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view
According to Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com, o
According to Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas, o