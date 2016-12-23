Buy HCC, Gail: Mitesh Thacker

Dec 23, 2016, 03.23 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy HCC, Gail: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "One may buy  Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) with a stoploss at Rs 37 and target of Rs 43."

"One may buy  Gail India with a stoploss at Rs 427 and target of Rs 445," he added.
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Hindustan Construction Company GAIL India

