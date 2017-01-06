Buy Havells, IndusInd Bank, Marico; sell Divis Labs: Sukhani

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can buy Havells India, IndusInd Bank and Marico and advises selling Divis Labs.
Jan 06, 2017, 09.57 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Havells, IndusInd Bank, Marico; sell Divis Labs: Sukhani

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can buy Havells India, IndusInd Bank and Marico and advises selling Divis Labs.

Buy Havells, IndusInd Bank, Marico; sell Divis Labs: Sukhani

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can buy Havells India, IndusInd Bank and Marico and advises selling Divis Labs.

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "I think the action is going to come in midcaps, that is the favourite space anyway. So, that is where we start with. Havells India is a buying opportunity. It has come in my short sell list many times in the last few weeks. That is what explain as morphing of chart patterns. A bearish pattern eventually can turn into bullish and Havells has done that. It has build a base, it is now willing to go out."

" IndusInd Bank is one of the few banks, rather the two banks, IndusInd and Yes Bank , are the two buying opportunities in the banking space. Otherwise, 18,200, is important for the Bank Nifty to take out before you actually buy it. However, IndusInd is good enough; it has already taken out its resistance levels, so, that is a buying opportunity," he said.

" Marico , another FMCG stock which was in my sell list earlier has turned around, the small base is available and visible. I am fairly upbeat on the market; I think that message is also coming through. So, Marico is a buying opportunity."

" Tata Chemicals , which had a large correction, has completed its correction."

"Now, here is a classic buy on dips case just to balance it out, Divis Laboratories could be a short sell. We had this big decline last week and that decline has not been recovered. Pharmaceutical stocks sometimes go back and cover that gap, but it has not done that. It is on the verge of making another bear move. So, Divis is the sole sell and four buying ideas," he added.
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Havells India IndusInd Bank Marico Divis Laboratories Tata Chemicals Yes Bank

Buy Havells, IndusInd Bank, Marico; sell Divis Labs: Sukhani

