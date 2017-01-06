Jan 06, 2017, 09.57 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, one can buy Havells India, IndusInd Bank and Marico and advises selling Divis Labs.
Buy Havells, IndusInd Bank, Marico; sell Divis Labs: Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
