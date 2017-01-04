Buy Havells India; sell Hero MotoCorp: Mitesh Thacker

Jan 04, 2017, 10.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Havells India and sell Hero MotoCorp.
Mitesh Thacker (more)
, miteshthacker.com |
Havells India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting
Citi slashed target price on Havells India to Rs 4
According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Nift
According to Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Have
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.