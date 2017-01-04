Buy Havells India; sell Hero MotoCorp: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Havells India and sell Hero MotoCorp.
Year End Special
Jan 04, 2017, 10.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Havells India; sell Hero MotoCorp: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Havells India and sell Hero MotoCorp.

Buy Havells India; sell Hero MotoCorp: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Havells India and sell Hero MotoCorp.

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have one buy and one sell. The buy is on  Havells India . It has moved up slightly, so try to buy it around Rs 347 with a stop loss at Rs 340. Look for Rs 360-361 as the target."

"Sell Hero MotoCorp . The stock has been showing some underperformance in the last few days. If it breaks Rs 2,970, I think it could be a good intraday sell signal and then sell with a stop loss just above Rs 3,000 and look for targets close to about Rs 2,915," he said.
