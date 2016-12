Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Fertilisers did very well, so GSFC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 92 and target of Rs 104. Petronet LNG is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 383 and target of Rs 400." Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 650 and target of Rs 620. Bharti Infratel is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 350 and target of Rs 335. JSW Steel after long outperformance is now coming off and this I understand is different from other metals stocks. So, this is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,620 for target of Rs 1,560," he added."Yesterday, in the second half IT came back, so may be you could get moves on smaller IT stocks like Sonata Software NIIT and HCL Infosystems but I don’t think even the large stocks will move there a whole lot because large stocks need large money and large money is not there right now."