Buy GSFC, HCL Infosystems, India Cements: Ashwani Gujral

Dec 19, 2016, 03.24 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy GSFC, HCL Infosystems, India Cements: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " GSFC  is buy with a stop loss of Rs 91 and target of Rs 104. HCL Infosystems  is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 58 and target of Rs 70."

" India Cements  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 108 for target of Rs 120," he said.
