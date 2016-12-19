Dec 19, 2016, 03.24 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying GSFC, HCL Infosystems and India Cements.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy GSFC, HCL Infosystems, India Cements: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying GSFC, HCL Infosystems and India Cements.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buy
According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com,
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, VD Nanavaty, Sr VP-F