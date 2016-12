Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "A buy in Godrej Industries , stop loss at Rs 425 for target of Rs 459. A buy in Balrampur Chini , stop loss at Rs 124 for target of Rs 138.""A buy in Aditya Birla Nuvo with a stop loss at Rs 1,251 for target of Rs 1,405," he said.