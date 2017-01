Buy GNFC, Hindustan Zinc, REC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 248 and target of Rs 262 and Hindustan Zinc with a stop loss of Rs 258 and target of Rs 272." Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 124 and target of Rs 127," he said.