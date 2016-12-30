Buy GAIL India, HPCL, Jain Irrigation Systems: Ashwani Gujral

GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Dec 30, 2016, 03.40 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " GAIL India  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 425, target of Rs 450 and HPCL with a stop loss at Rs 435 for target of Rs 460."

" Jain Irrigation Systems is also a buy with a stop loss at Rs 84 for target of Rs 96," he said.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.