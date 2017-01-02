Buy Escorts, Aptech: Mitesh Thacker

Jan 02, 2017, 03.49 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Escorts and Aptech.
Mitesh Thacker (more)
, miteshthacker.com |
Farm equipment maker Escorts today reported 15.8 p
Escorts agri machinery segment in December 2016 so
Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas feels that Esco
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view tha
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.