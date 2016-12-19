Dec 19, 2016, 01.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Engineers India and Power Finance Corporation and sell Ajanta Pharma.
Buy Engineers India, PFC; sell Ajanta Pharma: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
