Dec 19, 2016, 01.35 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Engineers India, PFC; sell Ajanta Pharma: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Engineers India and Power Finance Corporation and sell Ajanta Pharma.

Post Your Comments

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Engineers India  is buy with a stop loss of Rs 306 and target of Rs 324. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 126 and target of Rs 138."

" Ajanta Pharma is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,800 for target of Rs 1,740," he said.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Engineers India Power Finance Corporation Ajanta Pharma

