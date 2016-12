Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Engineers India continues to run up, so that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 318, target of Rs 335. Mindtree is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 500, target of Rs 520.""Tyre stocks remain weak, so Ceat is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,140, target of Rs 1,100," he added.