Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Several stocks continue to make fresh intermediate highs. Engineers India (EIL) is continuously seeing buys. It is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 342. Mindtree is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 500, target of Rs 535." Bata India seems to have bottomed out, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 433, target of Rs 455. Coromandel International is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 273, target of Rs 290. IndusInd Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,060, target of Rs 1,120," he said.