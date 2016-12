Buy EIL, Maruti; sell Aurobindo Pharma, PFC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Engineers India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 318, target of Rs 335. This has become a proxy to crude, so this looks much better than the oil marketing stocks." Maruti Suzuki gave some sort of upside on Friday. So that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 5,150, target of Rs 5,300," he said."Pharma stocks continuously show downside, Aurobindo Pharma is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 652, target of Rs 630." Jubilant Foodworks is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 795, target of Rs 760 while Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 124, target of Rs 112."