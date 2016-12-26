Buy EIL, Maruti; sell Aurobindo Pharma, PFC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Engineers India and Maruti Suzuki and sell Aurobindo Pharma, Jubilant Foodworks and PFC.
Dec 26, 2016, 10.05 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy EIL, Maruti; sell Aurobindo Pharma, PFC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Engineers India and Maruti Suzuki and sell Aurobindo Pharma, Jubilant Foodworks and PFC.

Buy EIL, Maruti; sell Aurobindo Pharma, PFC: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Engineers India and Maruti Suzuki and sell Aurobindo Pharma, Jubilant Foodworks and PFC.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Engineers India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 318, target of Rs 335. This has become a proxy to crude, so this looks much better than the oil marketing stocks."

" Maruti Suzuki gave some sort of upside on Friday. So that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 5,150, target of Rs 5,300," he said.

"Pharma stocks continuously show downside, Aurobindo Pharma is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 652, target of Rs 630."

" Jubilant Foodworks is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 795, target of Rs 760 while Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 124, target of Rs 112."
