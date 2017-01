Buy EID Parry, Torrent Power, PC Jeweller, Mukta Arts: Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today also the bias is more towards midcap stocks, the first one being EID Parry , which has broken into new highs, broken out from a consolidation on the upside, this one can be bought with a stop loss at Rs 269 and look for targets of Rs 300." Torrent Power is the next midcap idea, some positive crossovers and moving averages suggest that the short-term drift should be on the upside. So, buy this one with a stop loss below Rs 178, look for targets of Rs 187.50 to begin with," he said. PC Jeweller and all the jewellery stocks have been buzzing for last few days. This one had a good break out yesterday above the 200-day average. Buy with a stop loss at Rs 402, look for targets of Rs 430." Mukta Arts is the another one where we did see very strong price and volume action. So that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 97, look for targets of Rs 109.""I have a conditional buy on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M). This stock closed just below the pivot levels of Rs 1,233 and the chart structure is very positive. So, if it crosses Rs 1,235, buy with a stop loss at Rs 1,212 and look for Rs 1,285 as the target."