Buy EID Parry, Torrent Power, PC Jeweller, Mukta Arts: Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends buying EID Parry, Torrent Power, PC Jeweller and Mukta Arts.
Jan 06, 2017, 09.56 AM

Mitesh Thacker

miteshthacker.com

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "Today also the bias is more towards midcap stocks, the first one being EID Parry , which has broken into new highs, broken out from a consolidation on the upside, this one can be bought with a stop loss at Rs 269 and look for targets of Rs 300."

" Torrent Power is the next midcap idea, some positive crossovers and moving averages suggest that the short-term drift should be on the upside. So, buy this one with a stop loss below Rs 178, look for targets of Rs 187.50 to begin with," he said. 

" PC Jeweller and all the jewellery stocks have been buzzing for last few days. This one had a good break out yesterday above the 200-day average. Buy with a stop loss at Rs 402, look for targets of Rs 430."

" Mukta Arts is the another one where we did see very strong price and volume action. So that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 97, look for targets of Rs 109."

"I have a conditional buy on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M). This stock closed just below the pivot levels of Rs 1,233 and the chart structure is very positive. So, if it crosses Rs 1,235, buy with a stop loss at Rs 1,212 and look for Rs 1,285 as the target."
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com EID Parry (India) Torrent Power PC Jeweller Mukta Arts

