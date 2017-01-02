Buy Eicher Motors, ACC; sell Bajaj Auto: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can buy Eicher Motors and ACC and sell Bajaj Auto.
Jan 02, 2017, 11.51 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Eicher Motors, ACC; sell Bajaj Auto: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can buy Eicher Motors and ACC and sell Bajaj Auto.

Buy Eicher Motors, ACC; sell Bajaj Auto: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can buy Eicher Motors and ACC and sell Bajaj Auto.

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " Eicher Motors would be an easy choice. We had earlier target of around Rs 21,900. That will be crossed with some kind of gap up and once that happens, I would look at targets close to R 23,300 on the upside. Even if it opens about Rs 500-600 points up, I would be inclined to take a long trade with a 400 point stop loss and other 800 points kind of on the upside can be realised."

"Cement from a trading point of view looks very interesting. I would want to see Ambuja Cements get past Rs 212 and then take a position for targets close to about Rs 230 on the upside," he said.

"We have been having long positions on  ACC . It has met the target of around Rs 1,350 and once it stabilises above that, Rs 1,380-1,390 could be the next zone where the stock could head. So, from a trading point of view, cement is definitely one sector, which I would want to be on the downside."

" Bajaj Auto was a sell call. It has already declined a bit. Sell it around Rs 2,600, keep a stop at Rs 2,630 and look for targets of Rs 2,545."

"ACC is a stock which I would be comfortable initiating a fresh long position. Buy with a stop loss around Rs 1,335-1,334 and look for Rs 1,380 as the target."
