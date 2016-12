Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Edelweiss Financial Services is buy with a stop loss of Rs 91 and target of Rs 104. Amara Raja Batteries is a sell with a target of Rs 840. Jet Airways is also a sell with a target of Rs 324.""Metals are now also declining, Hindalco Industries has come down from almost Rs 200 to Rs 150. Hindustan Zinc has gone through a sharp decline maybe just a few or a very long-term investor this sort of decline can be bought. I think there will be many more opportunities to get long in this market. Right now you are really betting against the odds," he said.