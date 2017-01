Buy Dredging Corp, RCF, TVS Motor: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "For the moment the kind of stocks which are going up are PSU type stocks like Dredging Corporation Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF), etc. So, that is where you have to be if you want to make money or the IT stocks. RCF is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 50 for target of Rs 58. Dredging Corporation is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 448 for target of Rs 470. TVS Motor is a buy with a stop of Rs 372 and target of Rs 388.""For Titan Company , Rs 365-370 thereabouts is the 200-day moving average, so chances are it will find resistance there, maybe correct a bit and then go through that," he said."Even PC Jeweller is doing well, so these gold companies are kind of recovering. So, the kind of strong rally it has had, Titan on declines, I think now it is a buy."