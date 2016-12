Gaurang Shah of Geojit BNP Paribas told CNBC-TV18, "I think 2016 has been a difficult year for pharma and with the end number of USFDA warnings and the UK drug regulator and on the domestic front the FDA putting number of drugs under price control regime, it has been a difficult uphill task for pharma companies, but there are quite a few names in the pharma pack on which we are extremely positive on, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories happens to be one of them.""I do agree that Russia hangover, rouble devalue, less opportunity in the American and European markets had possibly got the quarterly numbers on the downstream and we saw the price correction happen, but closer to Rs 3,000 or maybe Rs 2,800-3,000 your downside is extremely protected and if you have a long term time horizon first of all hold on to whatever you have and on a bad day you get an opportunity and the stock trades below Rs 3,000 closer to Rs 2,800 I would even advise to add or make a fresh investment," he added.