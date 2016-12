Sudip Bandopadhyay, Market Expert told CNBC-TV18, "I am playing few different themes and I think cement in the midcap and small cap space, the price correction has been little too harsh and some of the companies particularly in the southern and western region deserve a relook at current level. So, in Deccan Cement and Sagar Cements , I think even ratio wise they are pretty good, pretty impressive. At current level, we are recommending a buy.""We are also looking at power ancillary sector things which are related to T&D. I think again the correction there has been to a great extent unwarranted. So, Apar Industries and Techno Electric definitely at current level deserves a look in from the investors' point of view," he added.