Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " DCB Bank is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 106 for target of Rs 118 and Rural Electrification Corporation with a stop loss at Rs 123 for target of Rs 137." Petronet LNG is also a buy with a stop loss at Rs 370 for target of Rs 385," he added. Titan Company can easily rally up to Rs 372 which is the 200-DMA and once we get past that, it can even go higher. All declines on Bharat Financial Inclusion should be bought into. I think it will get back to Rs 750-800, don't think the damage there is permanent."