Vijay Chopra of enochventures.com told CNBC-TV18, " Dabur India is a 100-year old company. It has proven its worth and it seems a lot of turmoil’s crest and crust, so I am sure that Dabur would sail through. As people devises new methodologies to pay and India accustoms itself to the new digital payment methodologies I am sure that the sales and the consumption would definitely look up may be six months to nine months time. So, if somebody wants to buy stock like Dabur with the longer term perspective, so I don’t see a harm in that but again if you can get it a bit cheaper why not.""I see that somebody gets it around say Rs 250 it would be good level to get into with a longer term perspective, so surely decent stock to have in the portfolio. It doesn’t show any fireworks, but it is a dividend yielding stock over a period of time, the person who ever holds it can get dividend as well as a the natural increase in the stock. So, it can hold for a longer term period but I would be a bit more comfortable around Rs 250 to buy it for a longer term," he added.