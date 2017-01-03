Buy Cummins India, NBCC; sell Glenmark Pharma: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Cummins India and NBCC and advises selling Glenmark Pharma.
Jan 03, 2017, 09.29 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Cummins India, NBCC; sell Glenmark Pharma: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Cummins India and NBCC and advises selling Glenmark Pharma.

Buy Cummins India, NBCC; sell Glenmark Pharma: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buying Cummins India and NBCC and advises selling Glenmark Pharma.

Mitesh Thacker

miteshthacker.com

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a mix of buy and sells today but clearly the bias remains more on the long side. Couple of midcap names come into the picture. I have a buy on Cummins India with a stop loss at Rs 808, look for targets around Rs 860."

" NBCC had a good pricing volume break out, this one can be bought with a stop loss at Rs 240, look for targets of around Rs 278-280," he said.

" Hindustan Copper is another one which I would buy but give a conditional buy over here because there is a pivot level of Rs 64.50. So, buy above that, keep a stop loss of Rs 60, look for targets of Rs 73. Also buy Indiabulls Housing Finance around Rs 675-672. So, any morning weakness can be used to buy into this one. Keep a stop at Rs 652, look for targets of Rs 716."

"A sell call on Glenmark Pharma which continues to show negative pattern on the charts. Sell with a stop loss at Rs 901 for targets close to Rs 850."

Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Cummins India NBCC (India) Hindustan Copper Indiabulls Housing Finance Glenmark Pharma
Buy Cummins India, NBCC; sell Glenmark Pharma: Mitesh Thacker

