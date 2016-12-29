Buy Chennai Petroleum, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Chennai Petroleum, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 29, 2016, 02.40 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Chennai Petroleum, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Chennai Petroleum, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Chennai Petroleum, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Chennai Petroleum, HDFC Bank and Yes Bank.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Chennai Petroleum  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 268, target of Rs 282 and HDFC Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1170 for target of Rs 1240."

" Yes Bank is also a buy with a stop loss at Rs 1110 for target of Rs 1165," he said.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Chennai Petroleum Corporation HDFC Bank Yes Bank

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Chennai Petroleum, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank: Ashwani Gujral

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login