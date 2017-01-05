Buy Chambal Fert, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have all five buy calls mostly coming from the midcap side. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
and the entire fertilisers pack you couldn’t have miss yesterday, but in case you did I think they are still a buying opportunity there. Buy with a stop loss at Rs 72 and buy now and you can also use any kind of intraday dips to about Rs 75 to add on to your position. Look at a slightly positional target of around Rs 95. Tech Mahindra
is a buy. I think couple of IT names had a good break out. So, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 489 and look for targets of Rs 521."
"The other one is Jubilant Life Sciences
which was also in news, a very strong break out is taking place over there. The stock can be bought with a stop loss at Rs 690 and look for target of Rs 770. Amongst, the small midcap IT names, Ramco System
has had a very good candlestick pattern. So, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 364 and look for targets of Rs 420," he said.
" L&T Finance Holdings
is showing some signs of continuation of the upmove, so I would buy this one, keep a stop loss just below Rs 89 and look at target of Rs 95.50."