Jan 05, 2017, 09.32 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Chambal Fert, Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends buying Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Tech Mahindra, Jubilant Life Sciences, Ramco Systems and L&T Finance Holdings.

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have all five buy calls mostly coming from the midcap side. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals and the entire fertilisers pack you couldn’t have miss yesterday, but in case you did I think they are still a buying opportunity there. Buy with a stop loss at Rs 72 and buy now and you can also use any kind of intraday dips to about Rs 75 to add on to your position. Look at a slightly positional target of around Rs 95. Tech Mahindra is a buy. I think couple of IT names had a good break out. So, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 489 and look for targets of Rs 521."

"The other one is Jubilant Life Sciences which was also in news, a very strong break out is taking place over there. The stock can be bought with a stop loss at Rs 690 and look for target of Rs 770. Amongst, the small midcap IT names, Ramco System has had a very good candlestick pattern. So, that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 364 and look for targets of Rs 420," he said.

" L&T Finance Holdings is showing some signs of continuation of the upmove, so I would buy this one, keep a stop loss just below Rs 89 and look at target of Rs 95.50."
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Tech Mahindra Jubilant Life Sciences Ramco System L&T Finance Holdings

