Buy CESC, Petronet LNG; sell Marico: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " CESC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 640 and target of Rs 665. Petronet LNG is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 366 and target of Rs 382. Marico is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 262 and target of Rs 247." PC Jeweller has been weak stock, but I don’t think incrementally there is a great value in going short of PC Jeweller. Possibly Rs 345-350 is a decent support. Everything is tending to go into a pullback, so for the moment we are avoiding going short," he added.