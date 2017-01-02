Buy CESC, Petronet LNG; sell Marico: Ashwani Gujral

Jan 02, 2017, 11.44 AM

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying CESC and Petronet LNG and advises selling Marico.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " CESC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 640 and target of Rs 665. Petronet LNG is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 366 and target of Rs 382. Marico is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 262 and target of Rs 247."

" PC Jeweller has been weak stock, but I don’t think incrementally there is a great value in going short of PC Jeweller. Possibly Rs 345-350 is a decent support. Everything is tending to go into a pullback, so for the moment we are avoiding going short," he added.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com CESC Petronet LNG Marico PC Jeweller

Buy CESC, Petronet LNG; sell Marico: Ashwani Gujral

