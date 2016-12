Yogesh Mehta of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, " CESC has given a strong break out after a consideration of 8-10 session between Rs 600 to Rs 630. Today, it is quoting at Rs 637 and we are looking at Rs 660 as a price target keeping a near term stop loss for Rs 625." Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is quoting at Rs 318-319 levels which has again shown a good break out above Rs 310. So, closing was higher than that level. We are looking at a buy with a stop loss of Rs 310 in near term, for two to three days of trade keeping a target of Rs 335 to Rs 340," he said."We are looking at a short idea on the metal side which is Tata Steel . Currently, it is quoting at Rs 389 and has shown continuous fall since Rs 435 levels to Rs 380. Again it is into a bearish pattern and till it crosses Rs 395, keeping that as a stop loss we are giving a short idea and target would be Rs 375-376."