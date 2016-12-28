Buy CESC, DHFL, SRF, HDFC; sell TVS Motor: Mitesh Thacker

Dec 28, 2016, 09.20 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy CESC, DHFL, SRF, HDFC; sell TVS Motor: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one may buy CESC, DHFL, SRF and HDFC and sell TVS Motor.

Mitesh Thacker

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have more of buy calls today, CESC is a buy, it is giving a possible signal break out on the upside, so buy with a stop loss at Rs 614 and look for targets of Rs 655. Lot of stocks have given intraday reversals and DFHL is one of them. I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 234. Look for a short target at about Rs 247. Similar set up is happening on SRF which can be brought with a stop loss at Rs 1,492 and I would look at targets of around Rs 1,550."

"The other buy call is on HDFC which has seen some strong base building around the Rs 1,215-1,210 mark. So, recommend buying this one with a stop loss below Rs 1,212 and looks for targets close to about Rs 1,270 on the upside," he said.

"While TVS Motor is the solitary sell call; I would sell this one and keep a stop loss at about Rs 360 and looks for targets of around Rs 332," he added.
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com CESC Dewan Housing Finance Corporation SRF Housing Development Finance Corporation TVS Motor Company

