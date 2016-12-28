Buy CESC, DHFL, SRF, HDFC; sell TVS Motor: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have more of buy calls today, CESC
is a buy, it is giving a possible signal break out on the upside, so buy with a stop loss at Rs 614 and look for targets of Rs 655. Lot of stocks have given intraday reversals and DFHL
is one of them. I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 234. Look for a short target at about Rs 247. Similar set up is happening on SRF
which can be brought with a stop loss at Rs 1,492 and I would look at targets of around Rs 1,550."
"The other buy call is on HDFC
which has seen some strong base building around the Rs 1,215-1,210 mark. So, recommend buying this one with a stop loss below Rs 1,212 and looks for targets close to about Rs 1,270 on the upside," he said.
"While TVS Motor
is the solitary sell call; I would sell this one and keep a stop loss at about Rs 360 and looks for targets of around Rs 332," he added.