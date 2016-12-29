Buy CESC, BPCL, ACC, IFCI: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " CESC
has clearly been an outperforming stock, it is still showing signs of an upmove. So, buy this one with a stop loss below Rs 625, look for targets close to about Rs 665."
"Some good reversal is happening on couple of refining names, BPCL
is giving a good intraday set up. So, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 614, look for targets close to about Rs 640," he said.
"Cement stocks are bouncing back nicely on the intraday charts. I have identified ACC
, buy with a stop loss below Rs 1,293, look for targets close to about Rs 1,330. IFCI
had a massive gap up, it is also in the news, this one can be bought with a stop loss below Rs 26.30 and I would look at targets close to about Rs 29-29.50."