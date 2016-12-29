Buy CESC, BPCL, ACC, IFCI: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends buying CESC, BPCL, ACC and IFCI.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 29, 2016, 11.05 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy CESC, BPCL, ACC, IFCI: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends buying CESC, BPCL, ACC and IFCI.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy CESC, BPCL, ACC, IFCI: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends buying CESC, BPCL, ACC and IFCI.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " CESC has clearly been an outperforming stock, it is still showing signs of an upmove. So, buy this one with a stop loss below Rs 625, look for targets close to about Rs 665."

"Some good reversal is happening on couple of refining names, BPCL is giving a good intraday set up. So, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 614, look for targets close to about Rs 640," he said.

"Cement stocks are bouncing back nicely on the intraday charts. I have identified  ACC , buy with a stop loss below Rs 1,293, look for targets close to about Rs 1,330. IFCI had a massive gap up, it is also in the news, this one can be bought with a stop loss below Rs 26.30 and I would look at targets close to about Rs 29-29.50."
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com CESC Bharat Petroleum Corporation ACC IFCI

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy CESC, BPCL, ACC, IFCI: Mitesh Thacker

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login